WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened earlier this month in Williamsburg County.

Williamsburg County deputies were called to investigate the incident which happened at the Stuckey Laundromat off Hemingway Highway on May 8.

At the scene, deputies found a victim “who sustained injuries from the shooting,” according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation revealed the victim was inside a vehicle with another male victim at the time of the incident. They said Ariel Wakira Brown, 36, fired multiple shots into the air before firing several rounds into the vehicle.

The condition of the victim is unknown. Investigators said Brown was located nearby and taken into custody.

She was taken to the Williamsburg County Detention Center on a charge of attempted murder, domestic violence high and aggravated, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The investigation is ongoing.