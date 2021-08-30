Williamsburg county offering $100 incentive for COVID-19 vaccine

WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents of Williamsburg County will have the chance to receive $100 for getting a COVID-19 vaccine under the local government’s new vaccine incentive program.

The first 300 people to be completely vaccinated between August 25 and October 25 will be compensated.

To be eligible, participants must prove that they are legal residents currently living in Williamsburg County, be first-time vaccine recipients, and show identification and proof of vaccination.

Residents can go to the Public Service Administration Building at 201 W. Main Street, Kingstree on Mondays to submit the necessary documents.

Checks will be given out on Fridays until October 25 or until the funds run out.