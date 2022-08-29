WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Sickle Cell Anemia Society (SCADS) of Williamsburg County will host the 11th Annual Sickle Cell Walk in September.

September is Sickle Cell Anemia Awareness Month.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, more than 4,500 South Carolinians have Sickle Cell Disease. It is the most common inherited blood disorder in the country.

Williamsburg County residents will bring awareness to disease with the 11th Annual Sickle Cell Walk on September 24.

The walk, held by SCADS of Williamsburg County, will also honor those living will Sickle Cell Disease.

The 11th Annual Sickle Cell Walk will be held at the Kennedy Center in Greeleyville. The opening ceremony will begin at 8:20 a.m. and the walk will kick off at 9 a.m.

For more information, contact Gwendolyn Fleming at 803-473-0893.