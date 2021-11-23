Williamsburg County to receive more than $422K for law enforcement hiring

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Williamsburg County will receive more than $422,000 to hire law enforcement and help with community policing.

The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced more than $139 million in grant funding through the department’s office of Community Oriented Policing Services COPS Hiring Program.

Approximately $1.4 million of that funding will go to law enforcement agencies in three South Carolina communities, according to U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina, M. Rhett Dehart.

Dehart said the awards provide direct funding to 183 law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing those agencies to hire 1,066 additional full-time law enforcement professionals.

“These grants highlight the Department of Justice’s commitment to law enforcement resources here in South Carolina,” said Acting U.S. Attorney DeHart. “This Office enjoys strong relationships with our local law enforcement partners, and we support their important work. These funds will mean nearly a dozen additional officers in these communities.”

Communities in South Carolina set to receive the award include:

Williamsburg County – $422,804

City of North Myrtle Beach – $750,000

Town of Yemassee – $299,782

“We are committed to providing police departments with the resources needed to help ensure community safety and build community trust,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The grants we are announcing today will enable law enforcement agencies across the country to hire more than 1,000 additional officers to support vitally important community-oriented policing programs.”

Officials said that of the 183 agencies across the country awarded grants Tuesday, approximately half will use the funding to focus on building legitimacy and trust between law enforcement and communities. They said 41 agencies will work to address high rates of gun violence, 21 will focus on other areas of violence, and 19 will focus CHP resources on combating hate and domestic extremism or supporting police-based responses to persons in crisis.