NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Iconic musician Willie Nelson is “on the road again” and set to perform Thursday in North Charleston.

The singer-songwriter will be at Firefly Distillery, performing songs from his album ‘The Willie Nelson Family’ on October 19.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:00 p.m.

There will be several local food trucks on hand for the concert, including Home Team BBQ, Bits n Bytes, James Brown’s Famous Boiled Peanuts and more.

You’ll also have the chance to pick up a limited-edition bottle of bourbon dedicated to the Willie Nelson concert ahead of the show. Click here to learn more.

Firefly Distillery is located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in North Charleston.