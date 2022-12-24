MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Cold temperatures are expected to stay in the Lowcountry through the holiday.

Temperatures began to plummet on Friday as a powerful arctic front moves across the region just days before Christmas.

Temperatures in Downtown Charleston reached 20 degrees Saturday morning. According to the National Weather Service Charleston, this broke the record low of 21 degrees set in 1989.

Forecasters say the low temps are here to stay.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Olivia Lawrence said recorded temperatures will be in the upper teens however wind chill will put the ‘feels like’ temperature between 8 and 14 degrees Fahrenheit.

Forecasters say a wind chill advisory has been reissued for 11 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday.

Wind chill is what the air temps feel like to you. It is a combination of cold temperatures and wind blowing across exposed skin. “The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken,” said forecasters with the National Weather Service in their Thursday afternoon advisory.

from National Weather Service Charleston

Storm Team 2 says this also causes threats to water pipes. “When areas that don’t typically freeze reach into the teens for back-to-back overnight lows, infrastructure becomes an issue, and metal water pipes can burst,” Olivia Lawrence said.

“If you are spending Christmas in the Lowcountry, be sure to run cold and warm water through your pipes to save yourself from repair bills,” she finished.

Will Charleston see snow this Christmas?

No, the chances of getting snow in the Charleston area are already very low. “We’re just not seeing the ingredients coming together for that to happen this year,” Storm Team 2 said.