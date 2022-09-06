CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One lucky lottery player has won $100,000 on a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in the Charleston area.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said Tuesday the winning ticket, which matched all five numbers drawn on September 5, was purchased at a Circle K store at 320 Meeting Street.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Monday, September 5

3 – 6 – 9 – 19 – 32 Power-Up: 2

Check your tickets: the winner has 180 days of the drawing to claim their prize.

South Carolina’s lottery officials said more than 5,200 ticket holders could win prizes from $1 to $100,000 in Monday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.