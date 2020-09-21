Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket sold in North Charleston over the weekend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A lottery player in North Charleston is $200,000 richer this morning.

The player purchased a winning Powerball ticket from the Spinx gas station on Ashley Phosphate Road in time for Saturday’s drawing.

According to state lottery officials, the player paid and additional $1 for PowerPlay, and their $50,000 prize quadrupled to $20,000 when a “4” multiplier was selected.

Saturday’s numbers were: 11 – 14 – 23 – 47 – 57 Powerball: 14

Officials say more than 8,500 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $200,000.

They say players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $22 million.