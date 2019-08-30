Winning $25,000 a year for life ticket sold in Cross

CROSS, S.C. (WCBD) – We have a winner! State lottery officials say someone who purchased a Lucky for Life ticket in Cross has won $25,000 a year for life.

The ticket, which was sold at the Henry’s Food Mart on Ranger Drive in Cross, matched the first five numbers drawn in Thursday’s drawing.

According to the South Carolina Educational Lottery, the winner will decide between $25,000 a year for life or a one-time cash payment of $390,000 if there are less than 21 winners. They say the “for life” prize is payable for the length of the winner’s natural life, with payments guaranteed for a minimum of 20 years.

The Lucky for Life numbers for Thursday, August 29th are: 11, 24, 28, 33, and 43 Lucky Ball: 10

Lottery officials say the winner should sign the back of their ticket and put it in a safe location until they are ready to come forward to claim the prize.

In South Carolina alone, 8,000 players hold tickets for prizes from $3 up to $25,000 a year for life. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.