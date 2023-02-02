WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A lucky lottery player in Walterboro won $300,000 by playing Palmetto Cash 5.

The ticket was purchased at the I95 and 64 Shell along Bells Highway.

“The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday, February 1, for a prize of $100,000,” said officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery. “Adding Power-Up for an additional $1, tripled the prize to $300,000.”

Those winning numbers are 1 – 2 – 7 – 14 – 26 Power-Up: 3

Check your ticket: the winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Lottery officials said more than 5,900 ticket holders will win prizes in Wednesday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.

“More than 4,000 of these spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by three when claimed,” officials said.

The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,405,438.