NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center in North Charleston will distribute hot meals and winter clothes on Monday.

Louis Smith with the Community Resource Center says the goal of the event is to aid the homeless community during the Holiday season’s low temps.

Community members will have the opportunity to navigate various social service agencies and pick up winter clothes, hot meals, diapers, and baby necessities.

Transportation to various medical facilities will also be avaliable.

The giveaway will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the North Charleston Community Resource Center located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.