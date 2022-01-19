Winter Storm Watch in place for areas across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A winter storm watch has been issued for multiple counties across the Lowcountry.

The watch is in place from 4:00 p.m. Friday through 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, inland Colleton, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties.

A cold rain will develop by Friday morning and slowly transition into freezing rain from north to south during the day and into the evening as colder air invades from the north, according to Storm Team 2.

The National Weather Service said, “freezing rain will be the primary wintery precipitation that may occur throughout the watch period.”

In the latest bulletin from the National Weather Services, areas in South Carolina that could be impacted by winter weather may see estimated ice accumulations between 0.20 to 0.40 inches and around one-tenth of an inch along the immediate coast.

“The forecasted ice accumulations will make travel extremely hazardous if not impossible. Power outages and tree damage will likely occur with these potential ice amounts,” the National Weather Service said.