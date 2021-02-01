Winter weather in the northeast prompts flight cancellations on Monday

A commuter tries to warm his hand by bringing it close to a heat lamp while waiting at a bus stop in Fort Lee, N.J., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Snowfall is picking up in the Northeast as the region braced for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas, create blizzard-like conditions and cause travel problems for the next few days. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A major winter storm has snarled air traffic for several locations across the northeast.

The National Weather Service says a slow-moving nor’easter developing off the mid-Atlantic coast will bring snow and windy conditions through Tuesday.

If you are anticipating air travel for many destinations in the northeast, you should check with your airline for changes, cancellations and updates.

At least seven flights out of Charleston International Airport had already been cancelled by noon on Monday, including Regan National Airport in Washington, JFK in New York, Newark, New Jersey, Boston and Baltimore.

Officials encourage travelers to check with their airline before heading to the airport.