NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly stabbing a man during a domestic-related incident in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to what they described as an “unknown situation” at a residence. Once there, the victim and a witness were outside and told police they were trying to leave because of an assault that had taken place.

According to a report from the department, the woman, Jennifer Jones, had grabbed the victim’s shirt with one hand and was holding an 8-inch knife with the other to keep the victim from leaving. But the incident escalated when the witness struck Jones in the left forearm with an aluminum bat to free the victim from her grasp.

Jones told police that she was trying to keep the victim, with whom she was in a romantic relationship, from leaving the residence.

While speaking with the victim, the officer noticed a deep stab wound that was approximately 1 ½ inches wide on the victim’s right shin and still bleeding.

Police said the wound was approximately 3-4 inches above his ankle.

“Due to the intense nature of the situation, the victim had not previously noticed the stab wound and could not recall when it took place,” the officer said in their report.

Jones was arrested on a charge of 1st-degree domestic violence and taken to the Charleston County Detention Center.