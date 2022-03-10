NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is facing charges in connection to an assault that happened on a Lowcountry school bus earlier this year.

The victim’s mother met with officers from the North Charleston Police Department back in mid-January after reporting the assault.

According to a report from the agency, the victim, a juvenile male, told police that a female had assaulted his sister, and then assaulted him as well.

While at a bus stop, the report said both a male and female adult entered the bus and began assaulting the victim and the bus driver. “The victim stated that the adult female began assaulting the bus driver while the mal came up to him and grabbed him by the throat,” the report said.

Edward Campbell (CCDC booking photo)

The victim told police the man threatened him by saying, “I’ll paint you red if you ever touch my daughter again.”

The victim said he and other kids on the school bus could see a grey pistol in the man’s pocket.

Edward Campbell, 26, was initially arrested on January 25th on charges of third-degree assault and battery and interference with the operation of a bus.

However, the female, 24-year-old Breiona Terry, was arrested Wednesday on similar charges.

Police at the time said they believed the incident was captured on the school bus’s video surveillance system.