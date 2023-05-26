CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is facing an attempted murder charge following a Thursday night shooting in the West Ashley area.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Oasis Apartments after they received multiple calls for shots heard in the area.

The offender, later identified as Denise Woods-Kennedy, 52, and the victim was found near woods close to the apartment’s leasing office.

Woods-Kennedy was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

She was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.