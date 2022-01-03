Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend with pocketknife during altercation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the stomach with a pocketknife during an argument on New Year’s Day.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department were dispatched to the InTown Suites on Savannah Highway after a woman told 9-1-1 dispatchers that she had stabbed her boyfriend and would be waiting for police to arrive.

“I just stabbed my boyfriend in the stomach,” the woman told dispatchers. “Come take me to jail.”

Once at the scene, police said the woman – who had noticeable blood stains on her – was waiting outside and approached the officers. She was identified as 45-year-old Melanie Maguire.

During an interview, the woman told police that she and the victim had gotten into an argument. At one point, she started packing up her belongings and attempted to leave, but the woman said her boyfriend of five years tried to stop her “because he was looking out for her.”

The woman said that is when she got physical with the man and believed she had stabbed him with a knife.

The victim was checked out by EMS but declined further treatment. Police said he was carrying the knife, which was described as an Ozark Trail pocketknife, approximately 2 ¾ to 3 inches long.

While filing out paperwork, officers said the woman began uttering things including, “She was guilty” and “I should have slit his throat.”

Maguire was taken to the Charleston County Detention Center where she faces a charge of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown.