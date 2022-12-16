MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was placed on trespass notice after she allegedly stole an item from a Dunkin Donuts because they could not complete her mobile order.

A store employee told officers that the customer came into the store to pick up her order, but it could not be fulfilled because some ingredients were not available.

A report from the Mount Pleasant Police Department said an argument took place between the two and the customer “took a Dunkin Donuts mug off the display rack” and left without paying for it.

Officers were eventually able to connect with the customer, who said she requested a refund or a gift card since she paid for her order that could not be completed.

But the employee allegedly told the woman she couldn’t provide a refund because she didn’t have time. That is when the woman took the mug as compensation and left the store.

According to the report, the employee assumed the woman would just call corporate who would have likely issued the refund and offered a gift card.

The mug was returned to the store and the officer told the woman that “although she had not been refunded, it is still a crime to take the mug from the business without paying for it.”