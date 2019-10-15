Woman arrested after stabbing man during domestic dispute

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 51-year-old woman Monday evening after they say she stabbed a man during a domestic violence incident.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a residence just before 7:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who revealed a puncture wound in the middle of his back.

The victim stated the suspect, Tara Ferrell, stabbed him in the back with a pocket knife before running across the street towards a nearby hotel, according to an incident report.

In the report, the victim told officers the two have had issues with each other over the last few days. He said Monday’s disturbance started over Ferrell throwing hot rice on his back and neck.

The victim then pushed Ferrell off and turned away; as he turned away, he stated feeling something sharp in his back.

A search of the area ensued, and officers observed the suspect running through the nearby hotel and jumping over the fence into the Ferndale Community. She was later located hiding in a bush off Piedmont Avenue.

Ferrell told officers the victim “always abuses her,” and that when he drinks – which she said he was doing at the time of the disturbance – he becomes abusive.

According to the report, she stated the victim threw hot rice at her and then started to hit her with miscellaneous items and kick her.

The woman told officers she was able to escape and called her nephew, “Johnny,” who arrived and confronted the victim about “putting his hands” on her before stabbing the victim in the back.

Police say no witnesses or evidence was provided to back her claim up.

The victim was transported to MUSC for treatment while Ferrell was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center where she is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Her bond totaled $20,000.

A look at jail records shows Ferrell has been booked on numerous charges dating back to 2009, including drug charges, assault and battery and shoplifting.