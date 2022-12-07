CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley.

The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ – from a gas station in Mount Pleasant to give them a ride to a shopping center off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard “for some food.”

But a report from Charleston PD states the two individuals got into the car and took off before the victim could finish checking out.

“The victim advised neither of them had permission to take the car and when he called them, they stated they would return the car shortly,” the report said.

The victim called the police after he waited “a few hours” for them to return the vehicle.

One of the individuals, identified as Tabatha Boggs, was arrested on a charge of grand larceny valued at more than $1,000 but less than $5,000.

There was no additional information about Boggs’s arrest, nor any details about the second individual.