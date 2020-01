NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is in jail in connection to an early January shooting.

Investigators say that Linda Hines, 72, was involved in a January 8 shooting on St. Francis Street.

Police say that Hines assisted the suspects, Jabari Lee and Terris White with escaping detection and evading detection after the murder.

Hines is being charged with Accessory After the Fact to an Exempt Felony.