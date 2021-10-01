Woman arrested in downtown hit-and-run that injured pedestrian Thursday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been arrested in connection to a downtown hit-and-run that left a pedestrian injured Thursday night.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say the auto/pedestrian crash happened around 8:00 p.m. on Cannon Street near Felix Street.

A pedestrian was getting into her car when she was struck. The suspect vehicle then left the scene.

“Multiple witnesses were in the area at the time and were able to capture the suspect vehicle’s license plate,” police said. “Cannon Street between Felix and Coming Streets remained closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.”

Officers went to the registered address of the suspected vehicle shortly after the collision where they located the vehicle parked in the driveway.

Kendall Jordan Lee was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with injury and driving under the influence. She was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The victim was hospitalized, but police do not believe she experienced any life-threatening injuries.