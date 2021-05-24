Woman calls for ‘granny cam’ legislation following mother’s experience at Lowcountry nursing home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Nursing homes have been at the center of the COVID-19 pandemic for more than a year now, as some of the country’s most vulnerable to the virus were essentially left heavily isolated and at the mercy of facility staff.

In addition to concerning COVID-19 case numbers and deaths at nursing homes, some fear the pandemic also had detrimental impacts on day-to-day care.

Shera Hudson contacted the Count on 2 Investigators regarding concerns about the care of her 92-year-old mother, a resident at Shem Creek Health Center.

Her mother, Maxine Hudson, lived alone with relatively little assistance until last year.

“She has always been a very outgoing and vivacious person,” she said. “She enjoys reading watching the news, and writing,” she added.

After moving into the facility in December of 2020, Shera said her mother’s health declined rapidly.

When Shera attempted to get answers, she hit a wall.

“I had described on the phone and also in an email and asked that she be evaluated to see whether it was a urinary tract infection or something else because I thought it could be something else and I was ignored. Repeatedly ignored,” she said.

The problem turned out to be more severe than a urinary tract infection. Maxine had suffered a stroke, which resulted in the loss of her vision.

Shera wonders if her mother’s vision loss could have been prevented if the stroke had been detected by her caregivers sooner. Now, Maxine is left with lifelong consequences.

“She is an academic person and enjoys reading and writing and she has really lost something that enjoys in life the most,” Shera said.

Shera and Maxine are not alone. The Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a 47 percent increase in state licensing complaints against nursing homes between May 2020 and April 2021 compared to the previous year. The statistics are not specific to abuse and neglect complaints.

At the time of Maxine’s stroke, visitors were prohibited due to COVID-19 protocols. Shera believes distance created by the pandemic resulted in a decline in the quality of care residents received.

Hudson is now calling on lawmakers to create legislation on what are called ‘granny cams’ or cameras in residents’ rooms so that family members can keep a closer eye on their loved ones.

“I would ultimately like the state legislature here to join the other half dozen around the country that if a resident and family of the resident in any facility wants to put video camera in their room, that they be allowed to do so,” she said.

Shera said the cameras would give family members more peace of mind.

“Then there would be questions like ‘supposedly my mother fell out of her wheelchair and injured the back of her head’ and I am still trying to figure out how physically that was possible then I wouldn’t have to wonder. I think that we deserve that. I think that all the seniors deserve that,” she said.

In 2015, attorney and former state senator Paul Thurmond tried to add South Carolina to the growing list of states addressing the issue by introducing a bill that would ban nursing homes from being able to deny in-room cameras.

“A ‘granny cam’ as they refer to it, would give them the ability to consistently check and monitor and hopefully the camera would also deter abuse and neglect,” he said.

Thurmond said non-profit and government-run nursing homes were receptive to the bill, but it faced major back lash from others.

“The for-profit ones were adamantly opposed to it and were not willing to negotiate or come to any solution whatsoever, and I think that speaks volumes to how they run their industry. They clearly understand that people are being abused in their system and it happens day in and day out. If we had this in place six years ago think about how many hundreds if not thousands of incidents could have been avoided,” he said.

Opponents say it’s an invasion of privacy. Shera and Thurmond believe if the resident and their family agree to it, it should be their right.

Shem Creek Health Center denies any wrongdoing in Maxine’s case.