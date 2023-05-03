HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The woman who was charged in the death of a South Carolina bride after hitting a golf cart carrying a wedding party was a graduate of Coastal Carolina University, the school confirmed to News13.

CCU said Jamie Komoroski, 25, graduated from the school after the Spring 2020 semester.

Public records also indicate that she had three traffic-related infractions in Horry County in the past few years.

In summer 2018, Komoroski was fined for speeding 10 mph or less over the speed limit.

In November 2018, she was arrested for driving a vehicle “at greater speed than is reasonable under conditions.”

In 2019, she was again fined for speeding 10 mph or less over the speed limit.

Komoroski was not injured in the crash that killed Samantha Hutchinson. However, she smelled of alcohol, according to affidavits from the Folly Beach Police Department. She told officers that she had only drank one beer and one tequila drink about an hour before the crash.

Officers said she was unsteady on her feet and had trouble standing. They asked her to rate her impairment on a scale of one to 10, to which she replied an eight. Officers then asked her to perform a field sobriety test, at which point “she strongly refused and became uncooperative,” the reports state.

Komoroski is charged with three counts of felony DUI resulting in death.