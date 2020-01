HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies responded to a domestic violence call.

The call came in just before 9:00 PM on Friday, January 3 and happened on the 8300 block of Sugar Hill Road.

Deputies say that Michelle Davis, the suspect, was accused of cutting her husband with a box cutter.

The victim had a cut several inches long on the back of his arm but his injury was not life threatening.

Davis was charged with Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature.