Woman charged with attempted murder following early morning shooting at North Charleston bar

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 32-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder following an early morning shooting in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the Blue Note Bistro, located at 7550 Dorchester Road, Sunday just after 1:00 a.m.

A male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

Several others suffered minor injuries while they were attempting to leave the building, police said.

The suspect, Christy Ladawn Gathers, was arrested after being detained by patrons and security for the establishment.

She is being charged with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

