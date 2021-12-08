Woman charged with killing man in January 2020 shooting in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been arrested in connection to a 2020 murder that happened in West Ashley.

US Marshals and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Kristen Diann Dyches for a homicide that happened on Toura Lane.

Authorities said the arrest happened during a traffic stop in Ridgeville.

Charleston Police responded to a home on Taura Lane on January 16, 2020, in reference to an injured person. When they arrived, police located the victim, Seth Coleman, dead from a gunshot wound.

The death was ruled a homicide by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said Erica Grooms, 22, of Summerville was arrested in relation to the homicide on August 13, 2021.

Dyches is being charged with one count of murder. She will have a bond court hearing Thursday afternoon.

An investigation is ongoing, anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.