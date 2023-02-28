Tamara Palmer is seen on Mount Pleasant PD officer body camera during a December 2, 2022, traffic stop. Photo courtesy Mount Pleasant PD.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman who recently underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor is thanking Mount Pleasant officers who she believes saved her life.

PFC Aton and PFC Schoonmaker with the Mount Pleasant Police Department were investigating a call regarding a possible intoxicated driver on Highway 17 North in December 2022.

The officers found the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop after observing the driver hit the curb multiple times and was not staying in their lane.

Police said the driver, Tamara Palmer, did not have any signs of being impaired by alcohol or drugs. While speaking with her, the officers realized she kept complaining of a headache.

“The officers determined that Ms. Palmer was possibly having a medical episode and requested an ambulance,” said Sgt. Ashley Croy, a spokesperson for Mount Pleasant PD.

In a follow-up with the department earlier this month, Palmer said doctors had located a brain tumor while she was at the hospital after that traffic stop.

Palmer underwent an eight-hour procedure and is “doing great.” Palmer said she felt the officers saved her life. “Without their quick analysis of the situation, the outcome could have ended differently,” officials said.