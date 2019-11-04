Woman dies 10 months after suffering burn wounds from husband

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has died 10 months after suffering burns on about 50% of her body from her husband.

In January 2019, Craig Lewis, 41, was arrested and charged with arson, attempted murder, and resisting arrest with officer injury.

On November 1, the burn victim, Lewis’s wife, was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been conducted and the results are pending.

Lewis is currently out on bond.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is meeting with the Solicitor’s Office to talk about potential additional charges.

This is an on-going investigation.

