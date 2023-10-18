CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry woman who saved her husband’s life with CPR was presented with the American Red Cross Lifesaving Award certificate of extraordinary personal action.

Back in June of last year, Jennifer Poston’s husband, Robert Keene, went into sudden cardiac arrest in the family’s kitchen while their two young children were present.

The couple’s 12-year-old daughter called 9-1-1, enabling first responders to arrive quickly, while Poston administered CPR.

Keene said it was the heroic actions of his wife and daughter that saved his life.

“I dropped, she heard me drop and she immediately started CPR on me. Broke 10 of my ribs, so she did it right. And I thank God they had their wits about them. Just tells you it’s so important to learn CPR. It’s a big deal because anything can happen at any time,” he said.

The award was presented on Tuesday. Red Cross leaders say it is given to people like Jennifer Poston who step up in an emergency situation and help save a life.