CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several residents were displaced and one person was injured after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in West Ashley on Sunday night.

Crews with the Charleston Fire Department responded to the Carolina Cove apartments around 6:30 p.m. and were on the scene for several hours.

Six units were damaged during the fire, causing seven people to be displaced.

Charleston Fire officials said a woman was injured in the fire. She was taken to an area hospital out of an abundance of caution.

“One unit was heavily damaged by fire, and again, the fire breached the attic space and was able to travel horizontally in the attic, and caused additional damage to the attic area. We also have additional water damage on a couple of the units,” said Fire Chief Mike Julazadeh. “Tonight, this building will not be able to be reoccupied and residents are relocating with family, and we also have the Red Cross here assisting several of the families as well.”

The cause of that fire is under investigation.