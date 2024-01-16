MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was issued a citation Monday after her dog allegedly attacked a person and their pet while on a walk in a Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to a reported animal bite on Winding Ridge Court where individuals claimed the woman’s dog ran from its house and attacked another person and their dog.

The report provided by the department was heavily redacted; however, it states the woman repeatedly denied her dog – a 4-year-old mutt – attacked the two.

An officer observed what appeared to be puncture wounds from dog teeth on the victim’s right hand, according to the report.

The victim told officers they were walking on Winding Ridge Ct. when the attack happened in front of a driveaway. It was allegedly captured on a Ring doorbell camera.

According to the report, that video showed the dog running from its house and attacking the person and their dog. The dog’s owner was also seen coming over, retrieving the dog, and breaking up the altercation.

The dog’s owner was issued a citation. Although the report said she continued to deny one of the victims was attacked by her dog, she showed the officer a broken leash from where the dog broke free from a piece of furniture in front of the garage where she was working at the time.

The officer advised the woman that she may want to keep the dog in a fenced-in backyard moving forward.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department evaluated the victim for injuries.