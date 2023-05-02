CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A 27-year-old woman who stabbed a person outside of a Mount Pleasant gas station has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to prosecutors.

Nyasia Marie Grant was found guilty by a Charleston County jury on April 24 of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime following a trial that lasted three days.

According to prosecutors, the victim was checking out at the Refuel gas station on Venning Road on Sept. 19, 2019 when she was confronted by Grant, who began berating her and knocking items from her hands.

Prosecutors said the victim waited inside the store for a few minutes after the initial attack. Then as she was walking to her car, “Grant attacked her with a serrated steak knife,” puncturing the left side of her torso.

In court, the victim reportedly told the jury that “the only pain she had ever experienced close to that day was giving birth to her three children” and that she is “beyond thankful to have not been taken from them.”

Grant faced a maximum of 20 years in prison on the assault charge, but was ultimately sentenced to five years on both charges.

She is currently being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.