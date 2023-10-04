SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening at the Villas of Summerville.

The Summerville Police Department responded to Building 7, off Boone Hill Road, where officers met with a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh area.

“She was conscious, alert, and yelling that she was in pain,” said officers in a police report.

A spent 9mm shell casing was found on a second-floor balcony near the victim.

Police said the victim was initially treated at the scene before being taken to Trident Medical Center.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Summerville Police Department.