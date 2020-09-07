Women and men gather for Million Womxn’s March in North Charleston

North Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Today women and men gathered in North Charleston for a women’s march to nurture an ecosystem of solidarity for all women by empowering women of color and remaining inclusive of all.

‘Rise sister rise’ echoed across the Lowcountry on Monday as the Million Womxn’s March called for socio-economic change, diversity and inclusion, and issue-based activism.

Organizer Erica Cokely asked for women across the state to stand in solidarity together.

“I’m getting chill bumps right now as I’m actually watching it all unfold. I’ve been really really nervous, but it makes me feel good to know that all you have to do is say it. All you have to do is say it and ask for it to see that people’s eyes are open. This is a time to take the opportunity, to be able to take those chances that are necessary to get our voices heard together,” Cokely stated.

For participants like Whitney Anderson the event is about empowering women.

“Women are the most disrespected people in America and being a black woman and having those experiences I definitely understand what it feels like to go through that. I just want women to know that they are all heard no matter the race, no matter the gender, no matter anything, their voices are heard and we are all here for you guys in solidarity,” mentioned Anderson.

The mission is to call a million women together to make their voices heard on issues that directly impact families and communities.

“I won’t stop until I reach that one million women and I mean that,” Cokely added.

The organizers say this isn’t a one-time event, but they will continue to gather and march for women.

