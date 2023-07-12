FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The annual Folly Beach Wahine Classic will return to the Lowcountry for its 21st anniversary on July 29 and July 30.

The Folly Beach Wahine Classic is a non-profit organization and surfing tournament benefitting Charleston Surfrider, Waves 4 Women, and other local non-profits.

The all-female tournament will feature surfers across all ages and levels.

The organization strives to make the annual event plastic-free.

For the first time in 21 years, the Wahine Classic will host a sustainability giveaway with the Charleston chapter of the Surfrider Foundation.

All participants who bring their reusable items like water bottles will be entered to win an environmentally friendly prize.

The event is open to the public.