Work continues on Folly Beach Pier replacement project

Photo: Construction on the Folly Beach Pier courtesy Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction is progressing on the new Folly Beach Pier.

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission on Thursday provided an update on its overhaul project including the substructure of the new diamond pierhead, which they said is nearly complete.

The project, so far, includes 64 piles driven, 6 precast pile caps placed, 145 cubic yards of cast-in-place pile cap concrete poured, and nearly all of the 36 precast post-tensioned concrete beams installed.

“Five of the 15 pierhead bollards have been installed, while handrail and deck panel installation is also underway,” leaders said.

Steel construction on a new gazebo will begin later this month along with work on the pier’s walkway from the pierhead towards land.

The new pier is expected to open in the spring of 2023.