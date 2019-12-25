Working on Christmas

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – While most people are off of work and spending time with family and loved ones, not all careers cater to time off for the holidays.

According to a 2019 consumer stat report, 90% of Americans will be celebrating Christmas this year.

Jobs that will be working today include military members, first responders, airline workers, hospital staff and waffle house employees.

Elizabeth Barter, a registered nurse from Trident Medical Center told me she tries to volunteer to work Christmas so families with young children can be together.

“Me personally I like to sort of volunteer if I can to be here so that someone can be home with younger children. because that is so important for them. So I certainly don’t mind being here. And I’ve noticed around me that other people with grown families are doing the same thing. They don’t mind volunteering to be here, especially Christmas for those little ones at home. It’s real special,” Barter said.