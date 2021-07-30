Working outside: How some are keeping cool while working under the hot sun

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry is experiencing extremely hot temperatures this week, so how are people who work outside staying safe from the heat?

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the Charleston metro for the first time since June of 2012 with temperatures expected to soar into the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values could reach into the hundreds in some areas.

Several maintenance employees regularly work out in the heat at the Goose Creek Recreation Department and are using measures to stay cool and hydrated.

“They also have water coolers on all their trucks,” said TJ Rostin, Goose Creek Recreation Director. “I advised them to take breaks every 15 minutes every hour, they go in their truck with the air conditioning running or try to get inside somewhere.”

Lifeguards are stuck in the heat at the city’s pool in Crowfield as well. “Our lifeguards are actually on a rotating basis based on the rules and stipulations of lifeguarding. They take a 15-minute break every hour and they rotate positions,” said Rostin.

He said they also have protective shirts, hats, and umbrellas since they are in the direct sunlight.

Over in Summerville, Caleb Ojeda has owned East Coast Heating and Air for the past four years. He was out cutting metal with his crew in the heat.

He says when the air conditioning isn’t working, the heat is just unbearable. “It’s really hot,” he said. “More in the attic spaces like 140°,” said Ojeda.

He says they do their best to stay hydrated. “We try to get something, cool drinks, and that’s really it.”

Ojeda said when it’s your job to fix air conditioning, hot temps are just part of the work.

“Try and relax,” he recommended. “Take little breaks and that’s it.”

Both Saturday and Sunday are expected to be extremely hot before a slight cool-down next week.