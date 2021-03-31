Worried about side effects? You can receive an allergy test before getting the COVID-19 vaccine

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As coronavirus vaccines become more readily available to groups across the state, many are left wondering about reactions and side effects.

After receiving the shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends being monitored for at least 15 minutes to ensure you do not have a bad reaction to the vaccine.

One of the most-discussed reactions is anaphylaxis, which the CDC says typically occurs within 30 minutes of vaccination and is easily treatable.

The CDC reports that approximately two to five people per million vaccinated in the U.S. experience anaphylaxis after COVID vaccination.

Charleston Allergy & Asthma announced on Wednesday a plan to offer allergy testing for the COVID-19 vaccine.

They say people who are concerned about possible severe allergic reactions to any of the current vaccines available – Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson – can request an appointment with one of the practice’s board-certified allergists for a consultation to see if an allergy test is recommended prior to receiving the vaccine.

“Due to the latest protocols developed by allergists/immunologists, we are thankful we are able to administer allergy tests specifically for the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Meredith Moore, board-certified allergist of Charleston Allergy & Asthma. “This technology allows us to provide a personal approach with each of our clients as we determine whether they should move forward with receiving the vaccine.”

Allergists will administer the tests by using both skin prick testing and intradermal testing to determine whether patients are allergic to core ingredients found in the vaccines.

“At this time, it is not known which COVID-19 vaccine components are causing allergic reactions, but we are able to test patients for allergies to various components including polyethylene glycol, polysorbate 20 and polysorbate 80 to determine if they will have an anaphylactic reaction,” said Dr. Moore.

While severe allergic reactions to the vaccines are not been common, Charleston Allergy & Asthma has cautioned its patients with a history of severe reactions to vaccines to proceed with caution and get an allergy test before following through with receiving the inoculation.

The most common side effects of the vaccine include headache, fatigue, fever, dizziness, pain, nausea, muscle aches and injection site pain.

To request an appointment for an allergy test, you can reach out to Charleston Allergy & Asthma by visiting: https://charlestonallergy.com/request-appointment/