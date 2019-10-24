Worship service planned ahead of International African American Museum groundbreaking

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As construction crews prepare to break ground on the International African American Museum on Friday, service will be held to mark the major milestone.

The International African American Museum has been in the making for twenty years.

An interfaith worship service will be held Thursday night at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston where Rev. Dr. James A. Forbes Jr., of New York, will deliver a homily.

The service will begin a 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public – you will not need a ticket.

Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony begins at 10:00 a.m. at the museum’s future home near Gadsden’s Wharf. Tickets for that event are sold out.