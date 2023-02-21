CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A group of Ukrainian soldiers, wounded in the war, is receiving a warm welcome from the Lowcountry this week.

The ten soldiers were greeted by supporters at Charleston International Airport on Monday. The group traveled to the United States to receive free prosthetics from the Minnesota-based Protez Foundation and is spending a few days in Charleston for rehabilitation before returning overseas.

“For the last year, Protez Foundation has provided prosthetics for 42 soldiers and 4 civilians including 2 children,” Mykola Sarazhynskyy, Director of Community Engagement for Protez Foundation said. “This effort has been supported by the generosity of many communities across the US.”

On Tuesday, Palmetto Carriage Works welcomed the soldiers to the Holy City in their own way, by providing free carriage rides around the historic downtown area.

On Thursday, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and local representatives of CHS4Ukraine, including President Maka Aptsiauri, Secretary Anna Spann, and Treasurer Kenneth Marolda, will recognize the soldiers during a meeting at City Hall.

During the meeting — scheduled on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion — the soldiers will share their wartime experiences. City leaders said Ukrainian and Russian translations to English will be made available and the event is open to the public.

The event wraps up the group’s four-day visit to Charleston which included a number of cultural and community events organized by CHS4Ukraine. To date, CHS4Ukraine has made 27 trips to Ukraine to deliver 13,000 donated tactical, medical, and life-saving pieces of equipment.

Lastly, a vigil for Ukraine will be held in front of City Hall at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.