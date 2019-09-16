Maybank Highway reopens following early morning wreck with injuries

UPDATE: Maybank Highway has reopened to traffic.

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. – Maybank Highway near Fenwick Hall was closed to traffic early Monday morning because of a two-car collision that occurred about 5:45 a.m.

Drivers trying to get onto Johns Island need to take Highway 17 South to Main Road. Drivers trying to get to Headquarters Plantation Road need to take Maybank Highway from James Island.

The City of Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the wreck. The extent of the injuries isn’t clear. News 2 has a crew at the scene.