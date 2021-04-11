Wrong-way driver dead after crash on I-26 early Sunday morning

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has died after traveling the wrong way on I-26 early Sunday morning, according to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at midnight in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 201.

According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, a 2014 Ford Fusion was traveling west in the eastbound lanes when it sideswiped a 2013 Toyota Corolla in the rear passenger side, causing the Corolla to run off the road, overturn, and strike a median cable barrier.

The Ford continued driving westbound and collided with a 2011 Toyota Camry head-on.

Troopers say the Camry ran off the road to the right and struck a ditch. The driver of the Ford died at the scene.

All three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collisions.

The driver of the Corolla, who was the only occupant, was taken to Trident Medical Center for treatment, while the driver of the Camry, also the only occupant in the vehicle, was originally taken to Trident but later moved to the Medical University of South Carolina.

There is no word on their conditions.

A name of the deceased driver will be released by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.