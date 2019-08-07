Wrongful Death lawsuit filed against man in fatal July 4 hit-and-run

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed following a fatal hit-and-run on July 4th.

Police say 54-year-old Michael Withey, Jr. was killed after he was hit by a vehicle on Mathis Ferry Road.

The accused, William Sipes III was later arrested and charged with duties of a driver involved in an accident resulting in death. He was given a $100,000 surety bond and released from custody.

The lawsuit claims Withey was on his bike along Bowman Road around 11:30 p.m. when Sipes hit him with his car and left the scene. Withey died from injuries he sustained during that incident.

The suit also claims Sipes didn’t honk his horn or brake before hitting Withey.