CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A local institution is celebrating a significant milestone with a special treat for customers on Friday.

To celebrate its 50th birthday, some Ye Ole Fashioned locations will offer 99-cent hotdogs and scoops of ice cream all day on Oct. 7.

What started as a small café in West Ashley in 1972 has grown to six locations in the Lowcountry, dishing out diner-style classics including burgers, chicken tenders, BLT sandwiches, and of course, ice cream.

Customers can indulge in more than 36 flavors of ice cream on waffle cones, in massive sundaes topped with whipped cream and pecans, or Ye Ole Fashioned’s “pride and joy” banana split.

The 50th-anniversary promotion is available at the West Ashley, Mt. Pleasant, and North Charleston locations.