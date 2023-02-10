CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Scattered, smothered, and covered could be part of your St. Valentine’s Day plans – we’re talking about enjoying a plate full of delicious Waffle House hashbrowns while sitting across the booth from your love.

The restaurant chain is once again hosting dinners for Valentine’s Day that feature candlelit booths draped in white tablecloths, heart-shaped waffles, and plenty of those hashbrowns.

Three area Waffle House locations are accepting reservations right now including Charleston (325 Savannah Hwy), Goose Creek (120 S Goose Creek Blvd), and North Charleston (8505 Dorchester Rd).

If interested, please find your location and phone number here.