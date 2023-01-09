NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new pizza shop in North Charleston’s Park Circle will celebrate its grand opening by serving up free slices of cheese pizza next week.

Benny Rinaldi’s, known for giant New York-style cuts, opened its newest location off E. Montague Avenue in December. They will host a ‘free slice day’ to welcome customers on Tuesday, January 17 from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Owner Adam Haselkorn said the restaurant comes to North Charleston after the company saw a need for pizza-by-the-slice in Park Circle that could be “consumed quickly for lunch, dinner or after an evening with friends.”

“We are really excited to be opening in Park Circle and bring our style of pizza to this vibrant community,” Haselkorn said. “We have never done this before, but really wanted to find a way to say, ‘thank you for having us’ to Park Circle and giving people a chance to come try our pizza.”

Benny Rinaldi’s operates several locations across the Lowcountry including Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and Summerville. The new location in Park Circle features a taproom with local craft beer.

The restaurant is located at 1079 E. Montague Avenue, Suite 100, in North Charleston.