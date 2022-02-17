You can help North Charleston design a new city flag

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston is looking for a new city flag.

As the city prepares to commemorate its 50th anniversary, North Charleston is asking for residents to help them design a new, official flag.

North Charleston’s current flag (via northcharleston.org)

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said the current flag is simply a “seal on a sheet.” He said it’s similar to thousands of city flags across the country and “violates the basic principles of flag design as set forth by the North American Vexillological Association.”

Summey said he wants the city’s new flag to represent North Charleston as a community.

“Help us design a flag that incorporates ideas, themes, and symbols that uniquely define North Charleston,” he said. “All designs, ideas and input are welcome from residents and others invested in our community.”

City leaders ask that those submitting a flag design follow basic principles:

Keep it simple, use meaningful symbolism, stick with 2-3 basic colors, and do not use lettering or seals.

You can sketch or design an idea for a 6” x 4” flag and then email your design ideas, including your name and a description, to flag@northcharleston.org.

The deadline for submissions is March 17. To learn more about this initiative, please click here.