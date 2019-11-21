You can weigh-in on the improvements coming to I-526 Lowcountry Corridor; here’s how…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There is a community public information meeting session on Thursday for the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor West Project.

This will give community members more of an understanding of the proposed improvements and changes that the South Carolina Department of Transportation wants to make along the corridor.

The I-526 Lowcountry Corridor stretches 23 miles between West Ashley and Mount Pleasant. The South Carolina Department of Transportation labels the corridor as the most congested corridor in the state.

The goal of the project is to increase capacity and improve operations specifically on the 11.4 mile stretch of I-526 between Paul Cantrell Boulevard in West Ashley and Virginia Avenue in North Charleston.

At Thursday’s drop-in meeting, project engineers want to hear from the community about their daily commutes, prior to making any changes.

“People who are potentially impacted can come in and speak one-on-one with a project team member,” Joy Riley, Program Manager for the South Carolina Department of Transportation Lowcountry Regional Production Group said. “Get information and make sure they understand their right of way benefits and schedule and when things are going to happen.”

Right now, project engineers are working on a couple of different design alternatives. They’re relying on public opinion to help shape which alternatives best fit the community’s wants and needs.

Public comment will be accepted all the way until January 4th. If you can’t make any of the in-person meetings, you can still provide feedback virtually by clicking here or call their hotline at 1 (866)-632-5262.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, all the proposed alternatives have significant impacts on residential communities that existed before the interstate was created. Therefore, the department says the public’s comment is a must.

The public information meeting takes place Thursday at the Charleston Area Convention Center (5000 Coliseum Dr, North Charleston, SC 29418) in Ballroom C from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.